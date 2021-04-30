Since first debuting his epic transformation into Adonis Creed for his Rocky spin-off series, Michael B. Jordan has consistently moved the needle with his physical transformations (admit it, you’ve Googled Michael B. Jordan’s workout on more than one occasion). That pattern has continued with Without Remorse, the new Tom Clancy military thriller, where he plays a decorated Navy SEAL. In order to get there, the actor once again worked with longtime trainer Corey Calliet.

Michael B. Jordan’s SEAL-Ready Nutrition and Recovery Plan

Calliet took it back to the basics with Jordan for Without Remorse, which meant prioritizing lean proteins, vegetables, slow carbs, whole grains, and good fats. That was done over the course of five to six meals a day, depending on his schedule.

The goal was do get the majority of his nutrition naturally with food, but Jordan did have a special selection of vitamins that were sent to him by his mother. “I don’t even know which ones he was taking,” admits Calliet, laughing. “But you know moms. They know best. All I know is it worked, because he didn’t get sick once, which is a concern when you’re working internationally.”

Jordan personally puts a lot of stock in meditation, and its ability to heal the mind as well as the body. In addition, he had a masseuse that would come four times a week to ease muscle tension and improve circulation. “I really put him through it with this training, so he needed it,” says Calliet. “Between that and putting an emphasis on sleep, I was glad we avoided any injuries.”

Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse Workout

Before filming, Jordan and Calliet connected with Buck Doyle, a highly decorated U.S. Marine with over two decades of service. The knowledgable veteran was able to share insights into the extreme physical preparation that elite soldiers go through. Calliet then used that intel when it came time to craft his own training program for Jordan.

“I had him wearing a weighted vest during majority of our workouts because I wanted him familiar with that level of fatigue,” says Calliet. Because his character is a special forces soldier, Jordan would be wearing a lot of gear and carrying heavy guns in scenes. And since he likes to do a lot of his own stunts, it was necessary to give him the capacity to do so. “Every single session we did was intense. Every session was elite.”

They worked out for three months before arriving in Germany to film, and the training continued throughout production, putting in late night sessions at the Soho House in Berlin. For the programming, Calliet created a HIIT-style approach to build lean muscle mass and keep evolving the fuel tank. “There are movies were you’re focused on the aesthetic,” he says. “This wasn’t one of those. We were driven to give him that military physique.”

Directions: This is a sample circuit Calliet built for Jordan to increase strength and challenge his cardio. This may seem tame for Michael B. Jordan’s workout, but keep in mind he wore a 25-pound weighted vest throughout, so that greatly increases the difficulty. During production they used an XD vest, but any will do.

Perform this four-exercise circuit for a total of 6 rounds. You’ll perform 45 seconds of intense effort followed by 15 seconds of rest for each move. The goal is to push yourself and go at full capacity. Take 1 minute rest at the end of every round.

1. Burpees

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your back straight as you squat down and place your hands on the floor. Brace your weight and jump back into a pushup position. Keep your core tight as you hold the pushup, drop your belly to the floor, or perform a standard pushup, then jump your feet to your hands and stand back up. Immediately jump up as high as you can with your hands overhead and hips extended.

2. Kettlebell Swings

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, with a kettlebell in front of you. Hinge at your waist and pick up the kettlebell with both hands using an overhand grip. Keep the arch in your lower back, ad you hinge your hips back until the kettlebell is between and behind your legs; squeeze your glutes to extend your hips and swing the weight up. Let the weight swing back between your legs as you hinge your hips and slightly bend knees (if it hits you in the butt, you’re doing it right). Extend your hips and knees to reverse the momentum as you immediately begin the next rep.

3. Med Ball Slams

How to do it: Stand with feet at shoulder-width. Hold a medicine ball in front of you with knees slightly bent. Brace your core and reach arms overhead and back until elbows almost lock out and you feel a stretch in your abs. Explosively throw the ball onto the floor and catch it on the rebound. Move explosively.

4. Chest Press

How to do it: Grasp the bar just outside shoulder-width apart and arch your back so there’s space between your low back and the bench. Unrack the barbell, holding it with arms perpendicular to your body, then lower it to your sternum, tucking your elbows about 45 degrees to your sides. When the bar touches your chest, drive your feet into the floor and press the bar back up to the starting position.

Without Remorse premieres on Amazon Prime on April 29th

