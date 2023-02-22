1. Waking Up Get It

While many mindfulness apps are filled with guided meditations and soundscapes, Waking Up differentiates itself with a more thoughtful approach. Created by neuroscientist Sam Harris, the Waking Up app helps users better understand the theory behind the practice.

“There is a misconception that meditation is ‘relaxing with your eyes closed,’ and some meditation apps focus on only this,” says Brian Coones, a mindfulness coach and author of Rewire. He recommends Waking Up because it tackles the deeper work of “rewiring the brain.”

“As a neuroscientist, author, and one of the world’s leading authorities on the exploration of the mind,” Coones says, “Sam’s ability to articulate both the complexity of the mind and mindfulness as a tool for greater consciousness is unparalleled”

In addition to offering guided meditations, the app features research-backed mindfulness courses taught by leading philosophers, psychologists, and mindfulness experts. It’s ideal for those interested in learning about the science behind mindfulness, and many reviewers claim this app made a lasting change in their lives. On the flip side, the high price point and in-depth content make it overkill for more casual users.

[Starting at $100 annually; wakingup.com]

