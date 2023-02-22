2. Calm Get It

With over four million paid users, Calm is one of the most popular mindfulness apps on the market and was recommended by both Colagelo and Rick Hanson, Ph.D., a psychologist, author, and co-host of the Being Well Podcast.

Calm features an ever-growing library of guided meditations, soundscapes, courses, kid-specific content, and much more. The app also features a large collection of celebrity content—users can wake up to an inspiring mindset lesson from Lebron James and end the day with a sleep story from Matthew McConaughey. It offers various meditation series that are updated daily, as well as an impressive collection of music to facilitate better focus.

While some first-time users may find the amount of content overwhelming and difficult to navigate, most users appreciate Calm for what it offers—one of the largest and most diverse libraries of mindfulness content available.

[Starts at $70 annually; calm.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!