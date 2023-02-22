3. Insight Timer Get It

Getting your mind right doesn’t have to cost a cent, which is exactly why the Insight Timer is such an attractive option. Recommended by Hanson and Klemp, Insight Timer offers a massive library of over 120,000 meditations available for free, without ads. In addition to the massive meditation library, users can attend live yoga classes and connect with like-minded people in the community hub.

A premium subscription will unlock multi-session meditation courses, and for additional fees, you can get access to workshops and personal mentoring. Like Calm, the vast library can be overwhelming to navigate for first-time users (although unlike Calm, Insight Timer does not have series with daily updates). But it’s also free. No complaints here.

[Free, Premium is $60 annually; insighttimer.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!