4. 10 Percent Happier Get It

Ideal for those who prefer structure and organization, the 10 Percent Happier app provides an easy-to-follow path to more mindful living. Recommended by Hanson, this app features meditation courses that build upon each other and are designed to be completed in order.

Following courses in a set path is great for novices learning how to meditate, as it encourages users to track their progress and systematically incorporate mindfulness into their daily lives. The app also includes access to four exclusive podcasts and topic-specific meditations for anxiety, depression, sleep issues, and addiction.

While there’s a lot to like about 10 Percent Happier, more experienced meditators may feel restricted by the set paths of its courses.

[Starting at $100 annually; tenpercent.com]

