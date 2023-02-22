5. Headspace Get It

Designed for those exploring mindfulness for the first time, Headspace is a great place to start your journey. Recommended by Colagelo, this easy-to-navigate app provides users a stress-free path to mindful living.

Beginner courses build upon each other to teach the basics of meditation; more advanced courses are aimed toward dedicated practitioners. Headspace features courses covering a variety of different topics including sleep, movement, and focus. Additionally, the app even features Sesame Street meditations geared toward younger children.

While there isn’t much free content on offer, Headspace is a great app for introducing your entire family to mindful living.

[$70 annually or $13 monthly; headspace.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!