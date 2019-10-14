2. Mobility and Activation: Y-W-T Holds

During core work, we tend to overemphasize the front of the torso (think crunches) and underwork the back, which can tighten pectoral muscles and mess with shoulder alignment. This three-position flow opens the upper back and aligns the shoulder ball and socket.

How to do it: Lie on belly, limbs outstretched. Engage core, glutes, and back to lift torso. Press arms up into a Y shape and hold. Bend elbows and bring toward rib cage to make a W and hold. Reach arms out to sides to form a T and hold. Hold each position for 20 seconds.