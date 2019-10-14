3. Mobility and Activation: Banded Stretch and Smash

“Most people I see have terrible range of motion in their shoulder joint,” Rosante says. “It’s often a problem with the tissues around the shoulders getting ‘glued up.’ ” This is the fix. Even if you’re not in pain, you probably have shoulders with too-limited range of motion.

How to do it: Attach a resistance band near the bottom of a rig. Lie on right side, right arm extended, band taut, holding free end of band, a lacrosse ball wedged between ground and body just outside of armpit. Shift weight into ball. Hold position for 1 minute on each side.