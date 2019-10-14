4. Safer Strength Building: Dumbbell Bench Press

If you’re rehabbing a shoulder injury, bench presses can be uncomfortable and may court reinjury. And if you lack upper-body mobility, it’s likely your bench press isn’t textbook. “Dumbbells allow the shoulder joints to move freely,” Rosante says. Be conservative and choose lighter weights, going for more reps if it feels OK.

How to do it: Sit on end of bench, holding dumbbells resting on thighs. Lie back, guiding dumb- bells over chest with legs, then plant feet to start. With dumbbells angled in and thumbs over collarbone, squeeze shoulder blades together and down. Press weights over chest to a wide V shape, then return to start. Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.