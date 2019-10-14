5. Safer Strength Building: Banded Pull-Aparts

Resistance bands are great for rehab because they’re light. Picture doing this move with dumbbells. Your shoulders would be working hard to keep the weights aloft. By using a band that weighs less than a pound, you still instigate muscle activation laterally (across your shoulders) as well as the upper back and chest, without adding downward pressure.

How to do it: Stand, arms outstretched and parallel to floor, holding a light to medium resistance band, palms up. Engage chest and squeeze together shoulder blades to pulse band outward, pausing for a second with each rep. Do 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.