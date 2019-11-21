Molecular Hydrogen: Fad or Phenomenon?





“Hydrogen water” might sound like another overpriced wellness product backed by New Age pseudoscience, but the health benefits of hydrogen have been well-documented.

Since the potential antioxidative qualities of molecular hydrogen (two bonded hydrogen molecules, or H2) were discovered in 2007, scientists have begun to explore its benefits—and there are many.

An Antioxidant Superstar

One 2017 review by the Taishan Medical University (TMU) in China highlighted molecular hydrogen’s most promising application as a powerful antioxidant. H2 specifically targets and destroys the worst oxidants in the body that cause cell damage, protein inactivation, and DNA fragmentation. Molecular hydrogen’s antioxidant properties reduce inflammation, slow cell death, and encourage gene expression.

A Miracle Cure-All?

The same TMU review found that H2 treated liver disease and metabolic syndrome and even showed promise in preventing and treating cancer.

Performance Powerhouse

Another study by researchers in the U.S., Slovakia, and Japan found that drinking hydrogen-rich water improved respiratory rate and heart rate during aerobic exercise, while another found that it reduced muscle acidosis, which is one of the main causes of muscle fatigue during exercise.

