What if we told you that adding morning sex to your routine may just make you a morning person?

Science backs that both men and women are both aroused after a night’s sleep. Relationship coach, Lee Wilson, explains this is predominantly due to hormone releases that occur during our resting hours.

“When you’re asleep, your brain and body use melatonin to keep you sleepy,” Wilson says. “Melatonin increases growth hormones, which have a direct impact on libido and arousal.”

Benefits of Morning Sex

Human growth hormone levels peak in the morning, so the human body is physically primed for arousal.

Though you’re likely familiar with “morning wood,” the slang for an erect penis upon waking is medically called “nocturnal penile tumescence.” Women are also influenced by this increased libido as their clitoris becomes engorged overnight, says Searah Deysach, sex educator and owner of sex shop Early to Bed.

Couples who have strong relationships say morning sex has become a regular part of their routines. “It’s embraced as the perfect way to start their day—intimately together,” says Wilson. Other advantages include enhanced energy, increased endorphins, and even some health benefits.

“Consider it your morning workout,” says Tami Rose, sex educator and owner of Romantic Adventures, an adult novelty store in Jackson, Mississippi. Rose adds that for men, it’s actually healthy for the male anatomy to ejaculate at least three times a week. Some research even suggests that ejaculation frequency reduces the risk of prostate cancer.

“Consider it a good investment of your time to prevent possible prostate problems later in life,” says Rose. Not to mention, sex has also been proven to reduce stress, boost endorphins, and stimulate oxytocin (one of the happy hormones), thus lowering blood pressure reactivity.

Best Sex Positions for Morning Sex

While there’s no right way to tackle morning sex, there are a few approaches that are certainly sexier than others—like taking your morning shower together and “rushing through the soaping and shampooing part of it,” says Wilson.

Deysach suggests spooning or side-by-side as natural, low-effort morning sex positions: “It keeps both partners lyying on the bed and allows lots of body contact.”

There’s also the route of waking your partner up with slow massage, kisses, or oral sex, says sexologist Caitlin V. Neal, stressing that if you choose this route, ensure consent by asking if your partner is comfortable with you touching them sexually before they’re totally awake. “For some people, being woken up with a tongue between their legs is a dream come true, for others it’s a nightmare,” says Neal.

Top Tips for Morning Sex (With or Without a Partner)

Along these lines, Rose adds, often one partner is ready and the other is a bit sleepy. When this is the case, “Move slowly and deliberately to bring the other person up into consciousness.” And even if they’re mentally awake, sometimes the body hasn’t quite caught up yet, so be prepared to spend a little extra time on your partner, especially when it comes to women, says Neal.

Women may need more foreplay or more specific kinds of touch in order to desire sex first thing in the morning, she says, adding that if this additional foreplay makes you feel rushed for time, simply set the alarm a little earlier. “Hopefully morning sex feels more like an opportunity for pleasure than a chore,” says Neal.

Finally, a morning orgasm isn’t reserved solely for couples. Solo masturbation sessions can elicit the same health advantages and mood boosters—and you’re in control of your orgasm to start the day, whether you opt for slow, sensual masturbation or use a sex toy. In this case, Deysach suggests women reach for a plug-in wand massager and Neal recommends a masturbation sleeve for men, particularly the Tenga Flip Series.

“Guys deserve to have an up-leveled solo play experience just as women have openly enjoyed for years,” says Neal, who also reminds not to forget the lube! “It helps enhance sensation and prevent delayed ejaculation caused by too much friction during masturbation.”

So, will you be setting your alarm a little earlier tomorrow?

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!