This Might Be the Hardest Dumbbell Workout You Ever Try

Ego will have you believe you need a barbell or full gym to build muscle, but “you can be soaked and have every muscle in your body thoroughly worked with just a pair of medium dumbbells,” says Joel Seedman, PhD, owner of Advanced Human Performance. Seriously, even advanced lifters will be challenged by the following dumbbell workout, created by Seedman.

Dumbbells are arguably the most versatile piece of equipment because you can move with greater fluidity. Unlike the rigid, fixed patterns of machines and barbells, you have the flexibility to change the positioning and angle to mitigate pain from injuries or immobility, and a greater capacity to work unilaterally to address muscle imbalances.

Because of that, “you don’t have to go as heavy to create a strong intramuscular stimulus, which is crucial when training from home,” Seedman adds. Ready to light up your whole body with free weights? This dumbbell workout will challenge your unilateral strength and coordination in ways a barbell never could.