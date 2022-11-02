1. F*ck Motivation

According to research from social psychologist Dan Gilbert, a Ph.D. at Harvard University, we use how we feel in the present to predict how we’ll feel in the future—and we do it terribly.

“We think, ‘I know I don’t like going to the gym, which is why I never go, but today I think tomorrow I’m going to feel like it,’” says Pychyl, “and then naïvely, we are surprised when the future comes and we don’t feel like it.”

In short: Don’t expect to feel motivated. “Motivation doesn’t precede action. Motivation follows action,” says Pychyl. So do something. Anything. Like…

