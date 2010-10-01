10. Set a 10-Minute Timer

Set a timer for 10 minutes—because you can do anything for 10 minutes—and see if starting the activity makes you want to keep going. Or set a timer to see if you can beat your last effort in that time frame. You may be surprised by how much you can accomplish in that span.

“When you overestimate how long things are going to take, it becomes a barrier to doing it,” says Pychyl. “Use the time available to make a dent.”

