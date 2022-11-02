11. Hide the Phone

“We have this Stone Age brain running around in a modern world that is too easily pulled toward whatever works against us,” says Pychyl, “so preempt that which tempts.”

He points to the work of neuroscientist Adam Gazzaley, M.D., Ph.D. and psychologist Larry Rosen, Ph.D. who explain in their book The Distracted Mind how our brains have an “extreme sensitivity to goal interference.”

So remove the interference. Want to eat healthier? Remove the snacks from the cupboard. Want to go to sleep earlier? Leave your phone outside the bedroom. Want to meditate? Don’t check your email until you’re done.

