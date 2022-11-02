14. Outsource Your Will

“Willpower doesn’t have to be solely an internal resource,” says Pychyl. When you move from multiplying numbers in your head to using a calculator, for example, “that is called extended cognition because we are extending our ability to think by using tools.”

And just as your math ability doesn’t have to rely solely on mental math, “extended will is recognizing willpower doesn’t have to reside solely in you.” Outsource your will for your tasks: Set the coffee timer for 5 a.m. and put your sneakers in the doorway so you have to stumble over them. “It’s like creating a chute that’s making it easier to get your shoes on.”

