15. Google-Invite Yourself

Your work calendar isn’t negotiable, so why is your personal one?

“It’s a profound shift to say: ‘My calendar isn’t a suggestion,’” says Pychyl.

Plan it thoughtfully by asking, “All things considered, using my best practical reasoning, when is it in my best interest to do this?” Then stick to it. Treat yourself with the same respect you’d treat a commitment to another person.

