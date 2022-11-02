17. Go With the “Flow”

One reason you may not want to start your task? It may be too easy or too hard. Aim for an ideal mix of both to reach what psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi famously called “flow”—the optimal state of complete absorption in a task, and one of the most powerful sources of intrinsic motivation there is.

Add different hills to your training or practice guitar with a different song—whatever will make your job better able to reach that balance. As author Daniel Pink explains in his book, Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us, the best state for a task “was a notch or two beyond his current abilities, which stretched the body and mind in a way that made the effort itself the most delicious reward.”

