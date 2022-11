18. Hold Yourself Accountable

If you’d never let a friend down, make plans to work out with one at the end of the day. If you’d never renege on a deal, swap texts of your daily sweaty selfies. If you’d never lose a bet, put some cold hard cash on it. In essence, says Pychyl, “Harness existing self-regulatory skills to foster new ones.”

