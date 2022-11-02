19. Build a “Streak” Chart
Borrow a secret from the language learning app Duolingo, which has successfully gamified the process of learning in part by tracking how many days in a row users do a lesson and rewarding them for keeping a steady streak going. Do that for yourself: Print out a chart or calendar where you can “X” off your successful days as a visual reminder of your commitment. The longer your streak gets, the less you’ll want to lose it.
