2. Pull On One Sock

Don’t feel like working out? Then don’t. Just pull on one sock. Then the other. Then your gym shorts. Well now that you’re dressed, maybe you should work out. We need to embrace what productivity consultant and Getting Things Done author David Allen has taught us, says Pychyl.

“The question to ask is, ‘What’s the next action?’”

Do one pushup. Open a fresh Google doc.

“Keep the action very small with a low threshold to get going,” notes Pychyl, and you’ll likely keep going. “Social psychology has shown us that when we make progress on our goal, it fuels our well-being. And if we have more well-being, we’re more motivated.”

