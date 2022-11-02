20. Meet Your Future Self

Who is your ideal future self? Someone who can speak Chinese in Shanghai or who proudly finishes marathons? A study of Pychyl’s found that meditating on a future version of yourself developed more empathy for the future self, which was statistically related to a decrease in procrastination. So picture what’s meaningful to the future you—then don’t flake out on him. As Muhammad Ali once said, “I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life a champion.’”

