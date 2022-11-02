4. Plan to Do It Poorly

Winston Churchill joked about how perfectionism can also be spelled p-a-r-a-l-y-s-i-s. So don’t aim for it. Instead, ask yourself, “How good a job do I really need to do right now?”

Plan to pedal your Peloton to last place. Practice super slow double-stroke drum rolls. Or, just as bestselling Bird by Bird author Amy Lamott famously urges writers, create “a shitty first draft” so at least you’ll have a draft at all.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!