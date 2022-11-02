5. Make Your Plan More Concrete

“A funny little hack about the human brain is that when we think about things abstractly, they seem to belong to tomorrow,” explains Pychyl, while research has shown “when we think about things concretely, they seem to belong to today and have a sense of urgency to them.”

So instead of planning to “learn French” on Friday, plan to “Do one lesson on future tense,” and instead of planning to “work out,” plan for “Chest, shoulders, and triceps.”

