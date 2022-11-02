6. Visualize Kicking Ass

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps has always visualized his races as if he were watching a movie of himself. Picture yourself working toward your goal the same way Phelps does: “What you want it to be, what you don’t want it to be, what it could be.”

Research has shown the brain can’t fully distinguish between what is vividly realized and what’s real, so the feeling you get from imagining your success may inspire you to actually carry it out.

