7. Count Yourself Down Like a Rocket Launch

Life coach Mel Robbins wrote an entire book, The 5 Second Rule, about the life-transforming trick that first got her out of bed in the mornings when she wanted to sleep in.

“If you have an instinct to act on a goal, you must physically move within five seconds or your brain will kill it,” she writes. “Hesitation is the kiss of death.”

The moment you have an instinct or a desire to act on a goal and feel yourself hesitate, she says, “Count 5-4-3-2-1-GO and move towards action.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!