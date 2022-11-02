8. Set an Implementation Intention

Plan for exactly when and where you intend to complete a behavior. “Psychologist Peter Gollwitzer has demonstrated over countless studies that intentions that take the form of ‘I will do behavior X in situation Y to achieve subgoal Z’ are most effective,” says Pychyl, “because this form of implementation intention puts the cue for action into the environment.”

In his book Atomic Habits, author James Clear suggests making a template for your intention like “I will [BEHAVIOR] at [TIME] in [LOCATION].” As in: “I will meditate for 5 minutes at 7 a.m. in my living room.” Or create one with an If, Then format, like: “If I haven’t done my planks by 7 p.m., I won’t turn on the TV until I do.”

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!