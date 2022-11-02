9. Enjoy the “Suffering”

In his memoir The Push: A Climber’s Journey of Endurance, Risk, and Going Beyond Limits, rock climber Tommy Caldwell writes of the practice and pain it took to become the first person to free climb the 3,000-foot Dawn Wall of Yosemite’s El Capitan. He kept starting by focusing on the fact that he was choosing the pain for good reason. Yes, it hurts. It’s supposed to hurt.

“Elective suffering really speaks to creating hardship on purpose,” Caldwell has said, “because you know it’s going to change you as a human being.”

