When you don’t have a lot of time to spend in the gym, efficiency is essential. You need workouts that maximize results, and to do that, you need to focus on the best muscle-building exercises for your entire body.

Even if you have plenty of time for workouts, it’s still helpful to learn the smartest ways to target and develop muscle. While you don’t need to know the origin and insertion point of every major muscle, a little science can help. Knowing what role each muscle plays in moving the body will help you focus on exercises that will challenge you in all the right ways.

But all of this comes with a disclaimer: Everybody is different. The muscle-building exercises below may be scientifically sound, but they won’t necessarily work best for everyone. If a certain method or exercise already yields results for your development, there’s no reason to take it out of the picture. If, however, you’ve been struggling to bring up lagging muscle groups, the moves below may be exactly what you need.

The Best Muscle-Building Exercises for Every Muscle Group

