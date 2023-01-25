The Best Muscle-Building Exercises for Every Muscle Group

Group 5: Hamstrings

Similar to the quads, the hamstrings have two roles: hip extension and knee flexion. Admittedly, this is a tough muscle group to narrow down to one exercise—both roles are important and have their own key movements. But chances are some version of all the popular exercises (deadlifts, hamstring curls, good mornings, and more) will already have a place in your program. With that in mind, I chose a movement that combines both functions of the hamstrings to really work the muscle while keeping the knee joint happy.

Nordic Hip Hinge

The classic Nordic curl focuses on the eccentric aspect of knee flexion—in other words, the lowering phase. Not only can this be tough on some lifters’ knees, but it is also a bit one-dimensional (though effective). Since most lifters aren’t strong enough to perform the concentric version of this movement, it’s worth bringing hip extension into the mix via the variation below. Adding weight makes this a serious contender to any other hamstring isolation movement in the game.

How to Do It:

Set the heels under an immovable object (like a bar set on the lowest pin position of a squat cage) and be sure the knees are resting comfortably on a padded surface. From a kneeling position, lean forward slightly, just enough to create isometric tension on the hamstrings (for knee flexion). Next, while maintaining that tension, take a bow by hinging at the hip joint. Now you’ve tapped into hip extension for a total hamstring blast. Return to the start position for one rep. If bodyweight isn’t enough to make your hamstrings scream, hug a weight plate at the chest.

(Note: The image above shows a regular Nordic curl.)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!