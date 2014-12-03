The Muscle-Building Standards: Build Stronger Legs With this Routine

The Standards are bare-bones muscle building tactics. Straight sets, moderate rest, and traditional exercises.
The 21-DayShred: A blueprint to building the perfect body. Download the PDF >>>
or
Get the new and improved app for iPhone and iPad devices >>>
THE LEG WORKOUT:
1. Barbell squat
3-5 sets
10 reps
60-90 seconds rest
2. Barbell front squat
3-5 sets
10 reps
60-90 seconds rest
3. Romanian deadlift
3-5 sets
10 reps
60-90 seconds rest
4. Dumbbell lunges
3-5 sets
10 reps each leg
60-90 seconds rest
Shot on location at FOCUS NYC
30 Best Leg Exercises of All Time >>>
10 Ways to Build Strength Without Size >>>