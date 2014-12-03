Health & Fitness

The Muscle-Building Standards: Build Stronger Legs With this Routine

The Standards are bare-bones muscle building tactics. Straight sets, moderate rest, and traditional exercises.

THE LEG WORKOUT:

1. Barbell squat
3-5 sets
10 reps
60-90 seconds rest

2. Barbell front squat
3-5 sets
10 reps
60-90 seconds rest

3. Romanian deadlift
3-5 sets
10 reps
60-90 seconds rest

4. Dumbbell lunges
3-5 sets
10 reps each leg
60-90 seconds rest

Shot on location at FOCUS NYC

