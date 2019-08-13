This Whey Isolate Is Way More Delicious Than Chalky, Milky Protein Powders

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There are tons of protein shake options, and there are plenty that are designed to help build up muscle mass or to help power you through a particularly rigorous workout. However, just because there are so many options out there, doesn’t mean they’re all good—in fact, many are loaded up with sugar, or taste absolutely atrocious. What you need is a protein for your shakes that isn’t just delicious, but also gives you all the stuff you need without the junk you don’t. With the Clear Whey Isolate, there is no worry about getting the proper fuel to workout correctly.

The Clear Whey Isolate Protein Powder packs each serving with 20g of protein. This is the perfect amount of protein to fuel the body to make working out easier, to properly grow muscle, and it will make you feel fuller (so no munchies in the middle of a set). And there’s no fat or sugar in the powder, making it a pure dose of muscle-building goodness. Not only does it upgrade your workout, but the taste can’t be beat, either. There are three delicious flavors to choose from. Take one scoop, pour it into 10 to 12oz of water, mix it properly and let the Tropical Dragonfruit, Lemonade, or Mojito flavors quench your thirst and build you up. It tastes more like a juice than a powdery, milky mess. It’s the most delicious protein shake you’ll ever try.

Protein is not just a fundamental building block of a muscle building, but it is a building block of a great workout. Whether the aim is to become a bodybuilder or to just become leaner, building muscle is key. And just going to the gym and blasting the muscles for an hour or so is not going to get it done on its own. The Clear Whey Isolate Protein Powder ensures you get the most out of each workout, plus it tastes just as good as it looks on your counter. Flex those muscles and pick up your favorite flavor to make packing on the muscle taste better than it ever has.

Get It: Pick up the Clear Whey Isolate Protein Powder ($30) at MyProtein.

