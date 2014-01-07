NBA FIT Workout: the Photos

Star Drill

Set up 5 cones, all 8 feet apart: one in the center of the court, one directly to the left, one directly to the right, one in front and one behind to form a diamond.

Step 1: Start on the left side of Cone 1. Run

FORWARD toward Cone 2.

Step 2: Run BACKWARDS to Cone 3.

Step 3: Run FORWARD to Cone 4.

Step 4: Run BACKWARDS to Cone 2.

Step 5: Run FORWARD to Cone 5.

Step 6: Run BACKWARDS to Cone 1.

REPEAT 3 TIMES. Then reverse.

Step 1: Start at the right side of Cone 1. Run

FORWARD toward Cone 2.

Step 2: Run BACKWARDS to Cone 5.

Step 3: Run FORWARD to Cone 4.

Step 4: Run BACKWARD to Cone 2.

Step 5: Run FORWARD to Cone 3.

Step 6: Run BACKWARDS to Cone 1.

