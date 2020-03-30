Need Better Lung Health? Breathe Easier with White Lung

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Please Note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Having trouble breathing? Shortness of breath? These symptoms are super-scary right now, and if you’re having them you should definitely consult a doctor. But one thing everyone can do to restore and maintain the health of our lungs is to supplement with White Lung, a dietary supplement packed with Vitamin C and several other natural ingredients essential to respiratory health.

If you’re a smoker or used to be, this is the stuff you need to help your lungs get back in prime operating order. If you have asthma, allergies, COPD, night wheezing, or any other bronchial/respiratory issues, the formula in White Lung can “cleanse” and nourish your lung tissue. It’ll help you breathe easy again. It’s lung health in a bottle.

White Lung is packed with stuff that’s beneficial to respiratory health. It’s formulated with ten active natural ingredients including Cordyceps, Vitamin C, Butterbur, Bromelain, Feverfew, Pine Bark, Quercetin, Stinging Nettle, Citrus Bioflavnoids, and Vitamin K-2.

Reviewers rave about its positive effects. Asthma sufferers say it helps them to respirate. Reformed smokers swear White Lung has regenerated their lungs and made breathing easier than it’s been in years. And folks who have trouble sleeping because of respiratory issues claim to have found their best rest in years with White Lung.

Over 800 reviewers have rated it, and White Lung gets a solid four stars. So you know it works for most people who’ve tried it. If you suffer from breathing maladies, no matter the cause, White Lung can improve your lung health. It works for thousands of others.

You get a 30-day supply in one bottle. That’s 60 capsules, one twice a day. If you don’t agree it’s made your breathing freer, more relaxed than it’s ever been, simply return it for a full refund. You’ve really got nothing to lose.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our Web site. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings, and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist, or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition. Men’s Journal assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Get It: Pick up White Lung by NutraPro ($23) at Amazon

