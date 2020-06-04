Need Help Getting To Sleep? This Cooling Knee Pillow Is For You

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you been having trouble sleeping lately? Then you need to try and find ways to help you get to bed. There are many reasons for sleep trouble and the Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow should help defeat a few of them.

With the summer coming into full swing, the Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow will help get rid of any issues with being too warm when you sleep. The outer layer of this pillow is made with a cooling gel. This reduces inflammation and provides a cooling sensation throughout a warm summer night.

Maybe you have trouble sleeping because of back problems. Those that sleep on their sides tend to have more issues at night than those that sleep on their back. Well for those side sleepers out there, this Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow is designed specifically to help you sleep without any trouble.

Made with memory foam to perfectly contour to your body, the Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow is designed to keep your spine aligned. That way any body pressure at night is gone. All you will feel is the sweet cooling sensation of the pillow before you drift off to sleep.

All you need to do is put the Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow between your knees and voila. Your body will cool down and your back will be relieved. Not only your back, but your knees and hip and joints will be relieved too. It’s such a relaxing experience that you will have no choice but to fall asleep in no time.

Thanks to the cooling gel exterior and the ergonomic design that will relieve pressure on your body, the Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow will help you get to sleep in no time at all. Beat the summer heat and pick one up now before it gets too hot out there.

Get It: Pick up the Calming Comfort Cooling Knee Pillow ($25; was $30) at Amazon

