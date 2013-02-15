Need to Relax? This New At-Home Meditation App Can Help You Do It





Meditation has become more and more popular for fitness-focused people in recent years, but many people aren’t quite sure how to get started. A new app has come along to help you do that and potentially make meditation a part of your daily routine.

Launched in July, WAVE is a new program that takes traditional meditation practices and shapes them for your life in the modern world. Brought to you by the entrepreneurs of Y7 Studio, the WAVE program pairs a bluetooth enabled, pulse-vibrating cushion and headphones with the WAVE app to help you meditate right at home.

Using a vibrating bolster with custom headphones, WAVE offers a monthly and annual subscription options to its app, which features music meditation tracks in a wide range of albums. Each track is synced with the cushion, which vibrates to the beat and instructed breathing techniques. The experience is designed to help you relax and get you to proactively invest in your mind on a daily basis.

