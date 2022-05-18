Why Fast Food Is Like a Thanos Power Punch to the Brain

What’s your In-N-Out fix? Animal Style? Double Meat? A belt-busting 4×4? Sad to say you’re doing damage to more than just your pant size. New research from Ohio State University found eating highly processed food (read: fast food) for four weeks caused lab animals to perform measurably worse on memory-related tests compared to those eating healthier fare.

Why? These foods are like a Thanos power punch to the brain, triggering inflammation.

The silver lining: Researchers found memory function is almost completely protected by eating high amounts (500 mg per day) of DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid. Load up on the following:

salmon

chia seeds

flax seeds

eggs

walnuts

mackerel

herring

hemp seeds

sardines

tuna

