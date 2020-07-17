Never Run Out of Hand Sanitizer With This Subscription Service

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For the foreseeable future, you’re gonna want to have hand sanitizer on you at all times. You don’t wanna be without it. Going out for any reason, you’ll want to clean up your hands whenever you touch something. Running out when you need some is a problem. But you won’t have a problem with a Hand Sanitizer Subscription.

Over at Sanitizer.com, you can get it set up where you will have a bottle of hand sanitizer sent to you every month. For just a low price of $7 a month, you can get never run out of sanitizer. In this climate, you need it. Especially since the bottle you get in the subscription is really strong.

When it comes to hand sanitizer, you want to make sure the alcohol content is over 60%. That’s to make sure the germs can be killed off properly. Well, that’s no problem at all as the contents in the Hand Sanitizer Subscription come in at a whopping 80%. Germs stand no chance there.

Convenience is a key benefit with the Hand Sanitizer Subscription. Not just because of the monthly deliveries, but because of the to-go design of this bottle. It’s small and can be brought with you anywhere. And it’s a spray bottle, so you can use it anywhere without having to worry about the bottle being too empty to get those last drops out.

The contents of the Hand Sanitizer Subscription is World Health Organization approved. That seems like it should be good enough for every one of you out there. So sign up to the Hand Sanitizer Subscription and make your life a lot easier. The germs will stand no chance out there.

