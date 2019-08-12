NFL Nutrition Plan: How Panthers Star Luke Kuechly Ate to Fuel His Football Domination

NFL star Luke Kuechly is hungry for a championship. The Carolina Panthers linebacker got a taste of what it’s like to play in the Super Bowl after facing off against the Denver Broncos following a successful 2015 season. The Panthers went 15-1 before losing to Peyton Manning in Super Bowl 50—and now Kuechly wants more.

Editor’s Note: This post was originally written in 2016. UPDATE: Kuechly has announced in January 2020 that he is retiring from the NFL at age 28: “There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid—play fast, play physical and play strong. And at this point I don’t know if I am able to do that anymore. That’s the part that is the most difficult.”

Over the first four years of his career, Kuechly has established himself as one of the best defensive players in the league, winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and making the All-Pro team from 2013–2015. One reason Kuechly has had such success in the league is due to his commitment to nutrition—eating healthy and making sure he’s putting the right things in his body.

“To keep up with my workouts, I have to get a lot of calories, but they have to be clean,” says Kuechly. “This includes a lot good carbs and lean protein. For me, it’s all about combining these two, and then adding some vegetables.”

That’s one reason why Kuechly partnered with Eat the Bear, a clean and lean sports nutrition company. The Panthers star is the face of ETB and he also will have input on new products. “Supplementation is also important for me, especially with products that I know are beneficial and clean, that’s why I partnered Eat the Bear,” Kuechly said. “They have everything from a pre-workout to post-workout. As a professional athlete, I have to make sure that what I’m putting in my body is going to be beneficial and worry-free. Eat the Bear is transparent, pure and it works.”

Kuechly’s go-to proteins include grilled chicken, steak, and fish—especially salmon—while his favorite carb options include sweet potatoes, quinoa, and rice. The Panthers star also uses protein from Eat the Bear to make shakes—and gives us the recipe for his favorite pre and post-workout formulas.

The Panthers star gave Men’s Journal a look at his daily diet, and what keeps him fueled up to be successful on the field.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!