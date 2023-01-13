World’s Fastest Track Gets New Partnership: Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory

There’s been a changing of the guard. The Armory just announced a partnership with Nike, espousing a new name: Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory. If you’re unfamiliar, this cavernous, 60,000-square-foot arena in Washington Heights is billed as one of the world’s fastest indoor tracks.

The Armory has hosted innumerable track and field meets and competitions, serving as home turf for inner city kids, an electric space for suburban high schoolers to bus in for invitationals, and a global stage for elite athletes to chase Olympic dreams. Today, roughly 150,000 athletes compete at The Armory each year, coming for historic events such as the Millrose Games and National Track & Field Hall of Fame. But The Armory we know today has seen many iterations since its construction in 1909.

An Institution, Then and Now

Like all armories, it was erected to house militia and military equipment. Then, in 1914, Jeeps and howitzers were sashayed out to make way for athletics events, which had a glorious stint—albeit with a merciless, trodden-down wooden track—before The Armory took a brief hiatus from sport once more in the 70s and 80s. This time, it served as a homeless shelter. It finally got the renaissance it deserved in 1991 when Dr. Norbert Sander, who previously competed at The Armory, turned to the city to restore it as a venue for track and field.

While the undercurrent of grit remains, the threat of splinters from trip-ups and relay collisions was eliminated with the introduction of a Mondo Super X 200-meter banked track on the third floor of the building. A deal was also struck with New Balance. This is the first time in a decade that a new brand is stepping in.