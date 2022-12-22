In a continuing effort to bring sport to everybody, Nike has announced an initiative that will reach athletes where they are. Starting December 30, 2022, Nike Training Club (NTC) content will be arriving on Netflix where it’ll be available to 223 million worldwide subscribers. It also means that if you’re planning on getting in better shape in 2023, you can start two days early.

Made “for everybody and every body,” there will be more than 90 NTC workouts requiring little or no equipment. These workouts will meet the needs of every level of fitness with a range of workout types, times, and intensities. Among the available workout categories will be yoga, strength, and high-intensity interval training. Providing guidance and motivation in these workouts will be a dozen of Nike’s world-class trainers, including Kirsty Godso and Betina Gozo.

Each NTC training program has multiple episodes. In total, there will be more than 30 hours of sessions released on Netflix in two parts. Five training programs will be available at the end of December, while additional programs will arrive throughout 2023. Netflix subscribers will be able to access curated programs or select workouts by type or duration. In addition, the NTC content will be available in 10 languages.

The new Nike content will give you an opportunity to be more active with your fitness goals. To find the NTC workouts, all you need to do is search “Nike” on Netflix.

