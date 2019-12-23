Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Whether you need to lose just a few pounds or if you’re after significant weight loss to drop pounds and body inches, you’ve got to have a plan. Just deciding to eat less or work out more won’t hurt. But chances are you won’t lose your desired weight—and you definitely won’t keep it off. No, to be serious about weight loss requires an established, proven plan that works. Like Noom.

Noom is different than any other weight loss plan you’ve ever tried. It’s about more than the numbers on the bathroom scale. It doesn’t make you buy special food or supplements direct from them. And it’s not an expensive, exhaustive exercise regimen with unattainable goals.

Noom is different because it focuses less on what you eat, and more on Why You Eat. Based on science and research, Noom is a weight management plan that encourages you to think about your motivation and behavior. If you can get to the bottom of the reasons you’re overeating, you can deal with the factors that keep sending you running for the fridge.

How Does Noom Work?

It starts with a simple questionnaire. Just download the app and tell Noom all about things like goal weight, motivation, previous diets, and your daily activity. Noom will also inquire about health issues, like diabetes and previous or recent illnesses. Noom also asks other seemingly random questions (“Do you cook at home, or eat at restaurants more often?”) that really get to the heart of weight loss.

Once you complete the questionnaire, Noom will assign you a weight-loss coach—a fitness professional and lifestyle coach who understands the program and a real person who’s assigned to you, personally. Your coach is accessible via text 24/7 and is trained to help you stay focused, overcome obstacles both mental and physical, and keep your 16-week Noom plan on track.

Every day, the Noom app sends you a checklist. You get a few educational and motivational reads, plus a weigh-in reminder, a meal logging reminder, and a short quiz to review things you’ve learned on previous days. The literature is light and easy to read, the quiz is simple and fun, and the reminders are really helpful.

Noom Life Coaches 24/7/365

Noom coaches aren’t necessarily registered dietitians or professional trainers, but they must have a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in a related area like nutrition or personal coaching—plus, at least 2,000 hours of professional experience in their field of expertise. Then, Noom weight-loss coaches complete core lifestyle coach training at “Noomiversity” which is recognized by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching.

To put it plainly, this isn’t a diet plan. It’s not an exercise regimen, nor is it therapy. It’s a comprehensive weight management program that’s designed by professionals to successfully help people live healthier.

And it works. Noom has helped tens of thousands of people lose weight safely, and keep it off. More importantly, Noom has helped those clients make smarter decisions about their lifestyle habits. It gets to the root of why they turn to food when life stresses come into play. After 16 weeks, you’ll have a handle on your daily plan, your motivation, and the psychology behind your lifestyle habits. And you should be at your target weight.

So try Noom today. You’ll feel better, you’ll look better, and you’ll live smarter.

Get It: Start your two-week trial of Noom today

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Diets Are Dumb. Lose Weight, Live Healthier, Live Smarter, & Live Longer with Noom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!