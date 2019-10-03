Noom Will Help You Stay On The Keto Diet

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Trying to find the right diet can be pretty daunting. There are so many different types that trying to find the one that fits in one’s lifestyle can seem impossible. Taking into account what the goal is can narrow things down a bit but even then, how does one really and truly know that a certain diet is going to do the trick? Well, that is the question of questions. But when using Noom , don’t be surprised to find that the diet assigned is the Keto diet. Despite hearing that name bandied about a lot, what does the Keto diet actually entail?

The Keto (ketogenic) diet is one built around cutting out carbs almost completely. Drastically reducing carb intake while boosting the amount of fat and protein being ingested tends to help people lose weight at a greater rate than many other diets, such as diets that count calories and reduce food intake. It’s a diet that will fill the dieter up so quickly that there is no need to count calories and track food intake.

How does a diet that boosts fat and protein intake help to lose weight? That almost sounds counterintuitive. But despite how it sounds, the Keto diet works. Carbs are a big cause when it comes to weight gain. Breads and pastas can really do a number on somebody’s weight. And when cutting carbs to an almost negligible level, it will put the body in a state of ketosis. In this state, the body will become super effective at burning fat for energy while turning fat into ketones for the liver which then provides energy to the brain. So it turns the body into an even stronger engine for self-sustaining energy.

Getting the body to keep providing energy instead of feeling sluggish is already a big boon in getting the body ready for weight loss. The body itself will start doing the work while also allowing the dieter to have the energy to start exercising. Burn off that excess weight and turn it into muscle. Build the body into a temple that isn’t under siege by the body wrecking carbs that help’s to keep people out of the gym.

Upping the protein intake helps as well because protein helps to boost metabolism, so the process of burning off fat will be even greatly increased. It will also help to reduce one’s appetite, so any worry about overeating and ruining the diet can be put to rest. It will also regulate weight regulating hormones that will help aid in losing weight and belly fat in particular.

The Keto diet is great because it will not be as big a change in lifestyle as many other diets can be. There’s no need to really cut out many foods and there is no need to really worry about overeating. By partaking in the diet, there’s no fear of losing energy. Quite the contrary, it will actually boost energy levels so it will make the desire to go and work out even greater. Not only is it great for weight loss needs, but there are also other benefits to Keto. It can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Studies have shown that it could also help in the treatment of cancer, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and some bran injuries like concussions. So ultimately, there is no downside when it comes to the Keto diet.

Getting into a new lifestyle can be hard and a lot of those difficulties can be due to a mental block. Even a diet such as Keto can be hard for some people if they just can’t break out of the bad habits that have been formed. But Noom understands that and is made to help aid in the breaking of those chains. So if the Keto diet looks like an attractive proposition but there’s any worry about getting into that new diet because of a mental block, Noom is the go-to app to help it’s users keep up with the new lifestyle.

Get It: Start your free 2-week trial of Noom today!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.