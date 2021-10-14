Now is The Right Time to Pick up The Vivitory Weights Dumbbells Set

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Having a home gym is the height of convenience for anyone looking to stay active and in shape. No need to go to a crowded gym with a hefty membership fee. All you gotta do is roll outta bed and walk down a few stairs. And with the Vivitory Weights Dumbbells Set, you’ll have quite the home gym setup.

For anyone looking to build up muscle, they know that they need to have free weights in tow. But they can take up a lot of space if you get a normal free weight set. Which is why the Vivitory Weights Dumbbells Set is so great. Because they don’t take up much space and they work in more than one way.

With the Vivitory Weights Dumbbells Set in your home gym, you got yourself a set of dumbells that can go up to 44 pounds each. That’s a good little workout. But even better is that you can connect the two dumbbells together so you can make a barbell that can go up to 66 pounds to add even more variety to your workouts.

This is a pretty great pickup for anybody looking to build up muscle because of its 2 for 1 setup and for how spacious it is. You won’t have to sacrifice a lot of space in your home with this. And it’s quite durable, so you won’t have to worry about it falling apart on you. This will help you build muscle for a long time coming.

All you need to do to add this to your home gym is to go to Amazon right now and purchase it. The Vivitory Weights Dumbbells Set is in stock and it’s available for quite the price. With the cold making it more alluring to stay inside these days, make yourself a home gym that can keep you in shape all season long.

Get It: Pick up the Vivitory Weights Dumbbells Set ($70; was $100) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!