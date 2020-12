UA Kick Sprint 2 Track Spikes GET IT!

To get the most out of a run on a track, these track shoes will give anyone the grip they need to burn up the track with no slippage. The spikes will dig right in and the shoes themselves will give anyone the comfort they need to keep running.

Get It: Pick up the UA Kick Sprint 2 Track Spikes ($69; was $80) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!