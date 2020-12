UA Spieth 3 Wide 2E Golf Shoes GET IT!

For the golfer in your life, these golf shoes will make any trip to the links a better experience. Great traction and all-day comfort in one amazing package.

Get It: Pick up the UA Spieth 3 Wide 2E Golf Shoes ($141; was $200) at Under Armour

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!