Of Men and Muscles: How to Redefine Aging’s Impact on Performance

Closed gyms aren’t the only thing hindering muscle progress. The aging process impacts every aspect of the body, from the mental to the physical. You may catch yourself saying “I can’t do what I used to” and needing to take extra rest days to feel fully recovered. Thankfully with the right diet, exercise, and supplementation, you can help redefine the aging process and maintain muscle health at any age.

Eat the Rainbow

Unfortunately, the average American diet does not support muscle development. Simple carbohydrates, processed foods, and added sugar can increase body fat. This diet hinders muscle mass production, especially as you age.

You know what to avoid. Here’s what you should eat. Focus on consuming whole grains, leafy greens, fruits, and olive oil. Consider consulting with a Registered Dietitian to determine if any gaps exist in your diet.

Your “rainbow plate” also needs a protein source. High protein foods aren’t just for bodybuilders. In fact, eating a higher protein diet can help maintain muscle health, and is conducive to recovery. If a steak dinner seems too heavy, enjoy lean animal products such as chicken or pork, high protein plant-based products like lentils, soy, and nuts, or add protein powder into your shake or smoothie.

R-E-R: Regular Exercise and Recovery

Load bearing exercises, like lifting weights, are an effective way to maintain muscle mass and strength later in life. Regularly exercising larger muscles like quads, hamstrings, core, back and chest prevents muscle loss from underuse and aging. Beginners, don’t fret. To establish proper lifting technique, start with bodyweight exercises to build up endurance or consider working with a trainer over Zoom or FaceTime. Regardless of the age you start, lifting weights slows down the natural decline in muscle mass, and increases strength.

The most overlooked part of any fitness regimen is recovery, and it is essential. Muscles broken down after exercise need time to heal. By ignoring this part of the fitness routine, you run the risk of injury which can set your progress back by months. Enjoy a 10-minute stretch after you complete any workout routine and take a minimum of one rest day per week. Your body will thank you.

The Cellular Level

We are made up of trillions of cells, and every individual cell needs a molecule called NAD+. It fuels the mitochondria, the cell’s powerhouse, and converts everything we consume into energy. NAD+ levels decline with age, and metabolic stressors like alcohol consumption, sleep disturbance, and overeating. Maintaining a healthy supply of NAD+ supports healthy aging and healthy muscles.

Fortunately, you can increase NAD+ levels at any age through supplementation. Tru Niagen® is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels. Its sole active ingredient, Niagen®, is backed by 11 clinical studies and Nobel Prize-winning scientists worldwide. Tru Niagen® helps you maintain your cellular health by helping to reduce the cellular effects of aging.

Redefining aging starts with you. Proper nutrition and regular exercise lay the foundation for a healthy life, no matter when you start. Incorporating a supplement like Tru Niagen® into your daily routine adds another layer of supported cellular defense, resilience, and repair to help counteract the impact of stress and aging on your body.

