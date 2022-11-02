10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

From 1944: Stick and Rudder: An Explanation of the Art of Flying by Wolfgang Langewiesche Get it

While airplanes have come far in the last 80 years, the aerodynamics of flight are the same—which is why pilots will still say this primer on how planes actually fly is a must-read, one that can change everyone’s understanding of how the planes we use work. German-born Langewiesche began his career in economics before turning to aviation, teaching flight theory to the US Army and working as a test pilot for Cessna. Yet he realized that despite extensive training, airplane crashes were still far too prevalent—perhaps because too much knowledge “can be actually harmful if it is allowed to obscure the simpler fundamental fact of flight.”

So Langewiesche began simplifying aviation’s complex theories. He explains, for instance, that “the main fact of all heavier-than-air flight is this: the wing keeps the airplane up by pushing air down.” He also breaks down how an airplane’s “angle of attack” affects turns, and how he believed rudder pedals didn’t. In all, “Thousands of men, trying to learn to fly,” he writes, “are wasting tens of thousands of air hours simply because they don’t really understand how an airplane flies.” Thanks to his book, many finally learned.

