10 Books Over 50 Years Old That Will Still Change Your Life Today

From 1967: The Effective Executive: The Definitive Guide to Getting the Right Things Done by Peter Drucker Get it

Vienna-born Peter Drucker is considered the founding father of modern management. And this is his landmark guide for every “knowledge worker” who is responsible for a contribution that affects an organization’s ability to obtain results. Drucker was a consultant and advisor to top executives and the U.S. government, who espoused that being effective simply meant “doing the right things well.”

In his bestselling book, he breaks the skill down into simple practices that can be mastered, including managing your time, building on your own and others’ strengths, focusing on the areas where smart decisions can lead to superior results, and measuring success by outward contribution rather than effort. As Drucker’s client Don Keough, former president of The Coca Cola Company told it, Drucker lived what he taught and would say to him, “Don’t tell me you had a wonderful meeting with me. Tell me what you are going to do on Monday that’s different.”

[$11.99; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!